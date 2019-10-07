Rodney Dohm

Rodney Otto Dohm
Rodney Otto Dohm, 81, of Eau Claire, Mich. passed away Oct. 2, 2019 at Pine Ridge in Stevensville. He was born at home June 16, 1938 to Vaughn and Marie (Kirk) Dohm in Eau Claire where he lived his entire life. He married the love of his life, Maureen Jean Partridge, on Sept. 5, 1959 in Bainbridge Center.
Rod worked for Tobian Metals in Stevensville and then became a truck driver until he officially retired. He enjoyed farming, hunting, snowmobiling, attending sporting events and most of all spending time with his beloved family. Rod was a member of Chapel Hill Methodist Church in Sodus. A memorial service will be held at the church at 3 p.m. Oct. 13, with Pastor Brenda Gordon officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2-3 p.m. before the service. Memorials may be made in Rod’s name to Chapel Hill Methodist Church or Caring Circle Hospice. Those who wish to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at www.purelycremations.org.
Rod is survived by his wife of 60 years, Maureen; sons, Bryan (Stacie) Dohm, Bradley Dohm and Rodney (Nicole) Dohm; grandchildren, Jordan (Gretchen) Dohm, Kaitlyn (Ethan) Quillen, Lindsay McKinney, Steven (Meredith) Polasky, Brandon (Lindsey) Polasky, Nathan Dohm, Tyson Dohm, Roger Dohm, Avalon Dohm and Ava White; sisters, Helen Sanders, Reva Gonsalves and Betty Shembarger; brothers, Clifford Dohm, Stanley Dohm, George (Linda) Dohm, Benny (Sandy) Dohm and Earl Dohm; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents, Vaughn and Marie Dohm; granddaughter, Robin Dohm; sisters, Ester Sommers and Eleanor Mattner; and brother, Arthur Dohm.