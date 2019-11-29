Rodney Stanford
Rodney’s life began Feb. 5, 1973 in St. Joseph, Mich. He grew up in Covert where he graduated high school. Rodney worked for many years for Townsend Tree Service, which took him to Louisiana to help with clean up from Katrina. Rodney found great joy in helping people.
Rodney died unexpectedly Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. He leaves behind his parents, James and Gloria (Melburn-Testini) Stanford, a niece, Christina Aldama, a great niece, a great nephew, and a grandfather, John Testini, to cherish his memory. Rodney’s sister, Debbi Aldama, precedes him in death.
Funeral services will be celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. with visitation prior starting at noon. Burial will follow in Millburg Cemetery. You are invited to leave a message of comfort or donation to help with funeral expenses at hutchinsfuneral.com