Roger Bruce Miles
Roger Bruce Miles passed away peacefully on July 24, 2019, at the Morris Hospice Center, Jacksonville, Fla.
Roger was born in Chicago on April 3, 1936. He excelled in sports and was honored as the outstanding basketball star for the Chicago all-city junior league at the age of 12. After moving to Michigan, he continued in sports, playing on both the football and basketball varsity teams at Benton Harbor HIgh School. Known for his agility in basketball, his efforts were frequently pictured in the sports section of the local newspaper, proving that white men CAN jump.
Following graduation, Roger enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Japan from 1954-1956. When returning to the United States, he attended Michigan State University, majoring in economics. Roger worked as regional manager for American Motors from 1961-1964 and later in a similar position with the Volkswagon Corporation. After retiring to Jacksonville, he was an active member of the American Legion, Post 283.
Roger is survived by two sons, Roger Bruce Miles Jr. and Ronald Phillip Miles; and a cousin, Joyce Failink.
Burial plans include final interment in Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph.