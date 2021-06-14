Roger Venell Henry II, 49, of Coloma departed this life June 1, 2021. A service celebrating his life will be June 18, at the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Benton Harbor. The visitation begins at 11 a.m. followed by the service at noon. Those wishing to sign the guest book online may do so at www.robbins brothersfh.com.
Roger was born March 17, 1972, to Roger and Nadine Henry in Benton Harbor. He gave his life to Christ. Roger attended Benton Harbor Area Schools and graduated in 1990. He was employed with the Chicken Coop, Medic 1 – Wheelchair Express, and JVIS Manufacturing.