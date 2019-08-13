Rolene Y. Gorske
Rolene Y. Gorske, 90, of St. Joseph passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at St. Joseph First United Methodist Church, 2950 Lakeview Ave., St. Joseph, with Pastor Dan Colthorp officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family an hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph First United Methodist Church. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Rolene was born on June 28, 1929, in St. Joseph, to Roland and Dolores Dansfield. She graduated from St. Joseph High School. On Nov. 10, 1950, Rolene married the love of her life, William R. Gorske. They were happily married for nearly 24 years until his passing in 1974. Rolene was a proud member of St. Joseph First United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. She was also a member of Eastern Star and Nordstrom Prayer Group. Rolene enjoyed reading, especially mysteries, volunteering her time to serve at the Soup Kitchen and sharing her beautiful voice by singing at countless weddings, funerals and at various events in the community.
Rolene is survived by her son, William “Bill” Gorske; and siblings: Ray Dansfield, Julian Berteau, Celeste Stover, Judith White and June Baker.
Rolene was preceded in death by father, Roland (Dorothy) Dansfield; mother, Dolores Berteau; husband, William; and siblings, Robert Bauer and Carmen “Solita” Little.