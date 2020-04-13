Ron L. Christopher Sr., 70, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
A private celebration of life service will be held at Starks & Menchinger Chapel with the Rev. Richard Kiser officiating. Private burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph. A public celebration of life service will be announced after the current health safety restrictions are lifted.
Memorial donations in Ron’s name can be made to Hanson Hospice Center or Berrien County Cancer Service.
Those wishing to sign Ron’s memory book and view his service can do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Ron was born Feb. 16, 1950, in St. Joseph, to James Sr. and Rose (Jenkins) Christopher. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1969. On Feb. 17, 1972, he married the former Darnell Davis in Benton Harbor.
Ron was employed as a die cast operator at Cast-Matic in Stevensville. Ron enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his granddaughter’s soccer games. He was an avid bowler and participated in many leagues at Blossom Lanes and Kelley’s Bowl.
In his free time, Ron enjoyed fishing, camping, following Dale Earnhardt Jr., attending races at U.S. 131 and Osceola dragstrips, rooting for the University of Michigan Wolverines, attending garage sales and repairing lawnmowers for family and friends. Ron was known as a jokester. His pranks will be missed by all who were ever a recipient.
Ron is survived by his wife, Darnell; his children, Heather (Brian) Drewyor of Portage, Mich., and Ron (Betheni Taylor) Christopher Jr. of Mishawaka, Ind.; six grandchildren, Hailey Christopher, Ashley (Mark) Kraft, Mya Osburn, Bailey Drewyor, Kyla Drewyor and Eliot Drewyor; great-granddaughter, Aurora Kraft; siblings, James D. (Betty) Christopher of Benton Harbor, Michael (Elaine) Christopher of Albuquerque, N.M., Dan (Sue) Christopher of South Haven and Cora (Gary) Igert of Watervliet; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, James and Marty Christopher; his mother, Rose Christopher; his sister, Diane Curtis; and his brother, James F. Christopher Jr.