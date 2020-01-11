Ronald C. Jackson
Ronald C. Jackson, 68, of Grand Junction passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home after a long battle with leukemia.
Ron was born March 21, 1951, in Benton Harbor, the son of Walter and Shirley (Teter) Jackson, and had lived in Grand Junction for the majority of his life. He served in the U.S. Army, in Germany, during the Vietnam conflict. Ron was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather who enjoyed racing and stock cars, animals, gardening, canning green beans and tomatoes, motorcycle trips and trips to Aruba.
Surviving are his wife, Schyrle, whom he married Dec. 19, 1970; mother, Shirley Certa of Bangor; two daughters, Renee (Adam) Dryer of Coloma and Lisa (Ray) Corona of Grand Junction; seven grandchildren: Nicholas, Cassidy, Shawn, Madison, Jackson, Kendra and Caleb; two brothers, Bruce (Kathy) Jackson and Gary Jackson; and a niece, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Walter Jackson.
The family will meet friends for sharing of memories from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the Bangor American Legion, 19 N. Center St., Bangor. According to his wishes, cremation has taken place. The family suggests memorials be made to the Al-Van Humane Society.