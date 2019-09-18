Ronald Charles Schlitter
Ronald Charles Schlitter, 87, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Royalton Manor in St. Joseph.
He was born June 1, 1932, in Benton Harbor, to Eleanor Erickson and was later adopted by Robert Schlitter Sr., Eleanor’s husband. Ronald worked as an inspector in the porcelain department for Whirlpool for over 30 years. He then traveled the country driving truck for several transportation companies before retiring. In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed watching professional baseball, especially his favorite team, the Chicago Cubs. Most of all, he loved spending time with his many friends on outings and going to dinner.
Ronald is survived by his daughter, Margaret “Peggy” Rose Catania of Traverse City, Mich.; brother, Jim Schlitter of Florida; former wife, Helen (Catania) Schlitter; and many friends, including his longtime friend, Ray Garrelts.
He was preceded by his parents; daughter, Josephine Schlitter (1983); sister, Joan Page; and brothers, Richard Schlitter and Robert Schlitter Jr.
Per his request, cremation has taken place. No visitation or service has been planned. Those who wish to leave a condolence for the family online may do so at www.purelycremations.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, 926-9440.