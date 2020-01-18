Ronald Clarence Evans Sr., affectionately known as “Rock-N-Roll,” 54, of Benton Harbor died Jan. 9, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, surrounded by family.
Viewing and funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Benton Harbor, with Pastor Carlton Lynch officiating.
Ronald was born Oct. 21, 1965, in Chicago, to his parents, the late Holly Mae Rush and Clarence Ponder. He was first employed with Midas Tires for six years until he later joined Chardon Rubber in St Joseph, where he remained employed until 1995.
He leaves beloved memories of his children: son, Ronald C. Evans Jr. of Atlanta; daughter, Patrice L. Evans of Benton Harbor; granddaughter, Cherish L. Morgan-Evans of Benton Harbor; brother, Jerry (Shirley) Evans of Gary, Ind.; sister, Robin (Dandy) Hamilton of Benton Harbor; several nephews and nieces whom he loved and adored; and a host of cousins, friends and loved ones.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Holly Evans and Clarence Ponder; sisters, Willa Dixon and Debra Rush; brothers, Steve Parker Sr. and Curtis Parker Jr.; nephews, Anthony Rush and Rodney and Juwan Stevens.