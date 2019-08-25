Ronald J. 'Jim' Smith
Ronald J. “Jim” Smith died peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, after a brief illness.
Jim was born Oct. 21, 1941, in St. Joseph. After graduating from Benton Harbor High School in 1959, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. After completing his service, Jim began his law enforcement career as a patrolman in St. Joe. He went on to become a U.S. Postal Inspector in Chicago and later relocated with his family to Richmond, Va.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald and Dolores Smith; his sister, Patricia “Pat” Koster; and his daughter, Karin Campbell.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Smith; his sister, Judy Zindler (Ted); his children, Gregory Smith (Cheryl Denick) and Dot Heffron (Richard); son-in-law, Michael Campbell; and his five grandchildren: Greyson Smith, Ian Campbell and Jane, Lucas and Jenna Heffron.
Jim was a devoted husband and father, and was adored by his grandchildren. Jim was blessed with a great sense of humor and will be remembered best for his laugh that could light up a room.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Major Charles A. Ransom American Legion Post 186 at americanlegionpost186.org.