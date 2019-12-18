Ronald Kimball
Ronald Kimball, 86, of Benton Harbor left his home for a new home in Heaven, escorted by his guardian angel on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
Ronald Lester Kimball was born at home in Benton Harbor on Nov. 5, 1932, to Lester and Olive Kimball. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1951, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. His summer job was at Doebbies A&W Root Beer stand. In 1952, he married Madeline Schramm and the happy adventure for 67 years began! During the Navy they spent two years in Norfolk, Va., and two years in Puerto Rico. Returning from the Navy, Ron and his family settled in Benton Harbor and joined the First Baptist Church in St. Joseph. He was actively involved as a trustee of the church and as a director of the Boys Brigade. In 1989 he started a family business with his son, Scott, Kimball Products, building 3- and 4-wheel off road utility vehicles, with “The Hauler” selling all over the United States and Canada. The company closed on April 1, 2017, due to Ron’s retirement.
Ron is survived by his wife, Madeline; three precious children, Linda Kimball-Struble, Kathleen Kimball and Scott Kimball; three precious grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Olive Kimball; and his sister, Delores Kimball-Lohroff.