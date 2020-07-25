Ronald L. “Ron” Ravitch, 80, of Coloma died on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph.
A celebration of life service will be held at noon on Sunday, July 26, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Burial will follow in B’nai Sholom Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the funeral home. A Masonic Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Benton Harbor Lions Clubs, P.O. Box 8822, Benton Harbor, MI 49023, Shriners Hospital for Children – Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707, or Temple B’nai Shalom, 2050 Broadway, Benton Harbor, MI 49022. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks -menchinger.com.