Ronald M. Gilbert
Ronald M. Gilbert, 80, of Aloha, Ore., formerly of St. Joseph, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
Interment will be held in Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore.
Ronald was born Dec. 20, 1938, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of the late Clifton and Hildegarde (Mrozinski) Gilbert. He was raised in St. Joseph, graduating from St. Joseph High School in 1956. Ron worked for the Heathkit Company in St. Joseph.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1964, when he was honorably discharged at the rank of Spec 4.
Ron married Marville A. Alleman on Aug. 14, 1964, at Saron Lutheran Church in St. Joseph. They celebrated their 55th anniversary this past August. They resided in St. Joseph until 1969, when they moved to Oregon, where they have resided since.
Ron worked in the electronics industry for more than 50 years, retiring from Xerox at age 71.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Lew Gilbert.
Survivors include his wife, Marville Gilbert of Aloha; his son, Ronald (Megan) Gilbert II of Tigard, Ore.; his daughters, Jennifer (Monte) Reiser of Boring, Ore., and Amy House of Aloha; his sister, Priscilla (Vern) Snyder of Stevensville; his sister-in-law, Darlene Gilbert of Indianapolis; 10 grandchildren: Brandon (Ashleigh) Gilbert, Matthew Gilbert, Davis Hiscock, Marcela (Chris) Tran, Hannah Reiser, Emma Reiser, Shaeann (Cameron) Brown, Jessica House, Braden House and Amara Gilbert; five great-grandchildren: Trevor Tran, Arthur Brown, Mavis Brown, Gary Gilbert and Ava Gilbert; many nieces and nephews; and his family in England.