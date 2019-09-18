Ronald Michael Ives
Ronald Michael Ives, 84, of Benton Harbor passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Ron was born Feb. 9, 1935, in St. Joseph, the son of Clifford and Harriet "Jenny" Ives. He married Antoinette ‘Toni’ Viscuso on Oct. 11, 1958. Ron graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School and then served in the United States Army. He was employed by Whirlpool until his retirement. Ron lived his life according to his Catholic faith and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Ron’s greatest joys in life were his wife, children, grandchildren and watching his beloved Fighting Irish. He took great pride in his yard and enjoyed helping his family, friends and neighbors. He will be greatly missed.
Ron is survived by his children: Gregory (Brenda) Ives of St. Joseph and Diane Ives of St. Joseph, his three grandchildren, Leigh Ann Ives of Los Angeles, and Dana Ives and Andrea "Andi" Ives, both of St. Joseph.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette "Toni"; parents, Clifford and Harriet Ives; brothers: Doug Ives, Donald Ives, Roy Ives, Robert Ives and Richard Ives; sisters, Jean Callender and Mary Ann Hall; and a grandchild, Daniel Ives.
A special thanks to the staff at The Willows Assisted Living for the care that Ron received. Ron will be laid to rest in North Shore Memory Gardens, Hagar Township.
A private mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice.