Ronald Wayne Duncan
Ronald Wayne Duncan, 73, of Doniphan, Mo., passed to a better life on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
He was the son of James Duncan and Annie Freeman Duncan-Burton, previously of Doniphan. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, came home to Michigan and married Patricia Heidinger of Bridgman. She survives, along with one son, Brian Duncan of Dundee, Mich.; two grandsons; and four great-grandchildren.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, James, Larry and Artis.
Ron enjoyed his retirement by fishing, hunting, being Highway K Fire Chief and working for the Doniphan EMA. He was a dedicated Christian and loved the Lord.
A memorial service was held Oct. 20 at Good Hope Baptist Church in Grandin, Mo. Memorials may be made to Good Hope Baptist Church.