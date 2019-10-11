Ronnie J. Watson
Ronnie J. Watson, 75, of Berrien Springs died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Berrien Springs, where he was a member. Friends may visit from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Douglas Adams will officiate, and burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to the church or Central County Senior Center. Online messages and memories may be shared at www.allredfuneralhome.com.
Ronnie was born Dec. 23, 1943, in Benton Harbor, to C. Elwood and Vera (Elmore) Watson. His work included being an officer for the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and the Berrien Springs Police Department, and in security at Cook Nuclear Plant. He enjoyed traveling with Arlene to Gatlinburg, listening to Elvis music, being in the outdoors, spending time with his dogs and being a Notre Dame fan. He will be missed always and forever.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene (Sherburn), whom he married July 12, 1986; son, Joseph Watson of Oregon; daughter, Lori Watson of Dowagiac; stepdaughter, Alicia Kring of Berrien Springs; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters; and several in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his father, who was serving our country during World War II, in 1945; his mother; his second father, George Bruder; brother, C. Eddie; and sister-in-law, Virginia Maxfield Watson.