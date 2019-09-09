Rosa Lee (Driver) Cunningham Brimfield
Rosa Lee (Driver) Cunningham Brimfield, 84, departed this life on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in South Haven, Mich.
Rosa was the sixth of eight children born to Frank and Aurelia (Scott) Driver, July 28, 1935, in Chicago. All proceeded her in death.
In 1945, Rosa, her mother, and three brothers moved from Chicago to South Haven, joining the Emmanuel Community Church. Rosa was an active member at Emmanuel from 1945 to 2017. She served as financial secretary, usher board president and singing in the choir. In 2018, the Lord moved upon Rosa to fellowship under the leadership of her nephew, Adm. F.L. Cunningham II, serving on the Mother’s Board until her passing.
Rosa graduated from South Haven High School and later from Western Normal School.
In April 1956, Rosa married Morris Cunningham, Sr. To this union three children were born; Debra, Morris and Duane. In December 1995, Rosa married John Brimfield, whom he affectionately called her “Doll."
Rosa had a fight and drive like none other. A strong work ethic. Working full time until the age of 81.
Rosa worked as a school teacher for the Cassopolis School System, Jack’s Super Dollar, H&R Block, South Haven Hospice, VanCassCap, and S.E. Overton’s. But the one job she is known for throughout the community, even by the summer tourists, was at Walmart. Known as “Cashier Rosa” for over 20 years.
Rosa leaves to cherish her memory, daughter Debra Cunningham-Mahone and two sons – Morris (Andra) Cunningham, Jr. and Duane (Crystal) Cunningham, Sr., nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, one brother-in-law – Joseph (Augusta) Cunningham, three special friends – Naxie Holland Bradley, Annette Cunningham and Susie Whitmore, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A wake will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Greater Pentecostal Temple COGIC, South Haven. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Adm. F.L. Cunningham II, officiating. Rosa will be laid to rest at Stephenson Cemetery in Casco Township. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guestbook at www.FilbrandtFFH.com. The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.