Rosalee Onken
Rosalee Onken, 81, of South Haven passed away Oct. 11, 2019, at Holland Hospital.
She was born Oct. 28, 1938, to Biagio and Lucia (Partepelo) Ingallinera in Fennville, Mich. Rosalee married LaVerne E. Onken on Nov. 3, 1956, in Holland, Mich. They enjoyed 38 years of marriage before his passing on Oct. 16, 1994. Rosalee worked as a machine operator. She was a member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church. She worked for 22 years at Life Savers in Holland before she retired in 1989.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and siblings, Emmanuel Ingallinero, Jennie Waskin, Nancy VanKuren, Joe Rinnger, Elaine Hutchins, Emily VanDyke, Phil Nick and Ann Filese.
Rosalee is survived by her son, Steve (Beth) Onken of South Haven; daughter, Vickie (Jose) Morales of Holland; daughter, Robin (Jeff) Floerchinger of Phoenix; sister, Cindy Peiper of Holland; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Filbrandt Family Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Eric Jarvis officiating. Rosalee will be laid to rest in Lakeview Cemetery in South Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to American Legion Post 49, 129 Michigan Ave., South Haven, MI 49090 or Holland Hospice, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.
The family is being helped by the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven, 637-0333.