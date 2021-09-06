Rosalie Angela Francis Gagliardo Anzalone, affectionately known as “Nana” by her grandchildren, of St. Joseph passed away Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 8, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 555 Delaware, Benton Harbor, with Father James Adams officiating. Burial to follow at Hickory Bluff Cemetery. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, followed by a Rosary.