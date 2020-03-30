Rosalie R. Krause, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Hanson Hospice Center following a stroke she had at her daughters home.
A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Grace Lutheran Church, 404 Glenlord Road, St. Joseph. Inurnment will follow at Spring Run Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church in St. Joseph, Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire or Michigan Lutheran Schools. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.