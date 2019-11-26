Rosanne Louise Karn
Rosanne Louise Karn, 86, of Eau Claire died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center in Stevensville.
She was born June 11, 1933, in Chicago, the daughter of William and Helen (Rust) Spaulding. She belonged to the Niles Chapter 332 of the Order of the Eastern Star, and her church membership was with the Eau Claire Community Church. Rosanne was a newspaper carrier for The Herald-Palladium for over 20 years.
Survivors include a son, Ronald L. Karn Jr. of Mayer, Ariz.; three daughters. Rebecca (James) Bartz of Salem, Ark., Regeana (John) Hubbard of Sodus and Rosalie (Richard) Hines of Berrien Springs; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Wayne (Joann) Spaulding of Wills Point, Texas, and Noel (Bridget) Spaulding of Sawyer; and a sister, Caroline Green of New Richmond, Ohio.
Rosanne was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Louis Karn Sr.; three brothers, Roger, Herbert and Warren Spaulding; and two sisters, Verna Heyn and Diane Nichols.
A memorial service will be held next summer on Saturday, June 6, at the Eau Claire Community Church. Bowerman Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is assisting the family. Online messages and memories may be left at www.bowermanfuneral.com. Memorial donations may be made to Eau Claire Community Church, P.O. Box 325, Eau Claire, MI 49111 or Byron Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 9348 Byron Road, Salem, AR 72576.