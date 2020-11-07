Rose Ellen Patton McCourt was born on Oct. 21, 1925, in rural, central North Dakota, fifth of six children born to Pat and Alice Patton.
Educated in a rural school, then a small-town high school, she loved sports, including playing on the state championship basketball team in 1942. She graduated from high school at 17 and began her teaching career in a rural school. She continued to teach and attend college, graduating from Colorado State College with a master’s degree. Her summers were spent working in Yellowstone Park. Her 25 year teaching career led her to North Dakota, Montana, California, Massachusetts and Michigan, serving her last 15 years in Benton Harbor area schools.