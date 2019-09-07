Rose Scheid
Rose Scheid, 97, of Watervliet died Wednesday, Sept. 4, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Rose’s life began July 17, 1922, in Chicago. When she was a young girl, her father moved the family to Watervliet, where he purchased a farm. After graduating from Watervliet High School, Rose took a job as a banker at First National Bank and retired after 36 years as branch manager for 5th/3rd Bank. In 1948, Rose met Theodore Scheid Jr. and instantly fell in love. They married on May 14, 1949, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Watervliet and enjoyed 58 years of marriage until his passing in 2007.
Rose loved her community and was involved with many business groups when she was working at the bank. She was also heavily involved with 4-H, sharing her sewing and knitting skills. Rose had a love for gardening and traveling and she liked to try her luck at the casino.
Rose’s greatest joy was spending time with her loving family which includes: four children, Mary Jane Scheid of Watervliet, Sue Ann Bailey of St. Joseph, Nancy (Dennis) Kugle of Stevensville and Theodore J. Scheid III of Chicago; five grandchildren, Traci Kolenko, Richard Jarvis, Alissa Bailey, Corey Kugle and Jessica Payne; nine great-grandchildren; two siblings, Robert Koshar of Watervliet and Mary Lou O’Connor of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.
Her husband, Ted Scheid; three brothers, Rudy Koshar, Anthony Koshar and Louis Koshar; and her parents, Anton and Veronica (Krampac) Koshar; precede Rose in death.
Hutchins Funeral Home in Watervliet is assisting Rose’s family with cremation arrangements. Her family will celebrate her life with a private Memorial Mass and she will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Rose’s memory to a charity of your choice. You are invited to leave a message of comfort for Rose’s family at hutchinsfuneral.com.