Rosemary Flinn
Rosemary Jaicks Flinn, 89, of Lakeside, Mich., died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in her home.
Rosemary was born Dec. 26, 1929 in Hinsdale, Ill., to Andrew and Marjorie Jaicks. She graduated from Walnut Hill Boarding School in Natick, Mass. and began her freshman year at Smith College in the class of 1951. After graduation, Rosemary moved to New York City with several of her close college roommates. It was there she met the love of her life, George Macdonald Flinn. They were married on Feb. 11, 1956 at the Union Church in Hinsdale and lived in the New York suburb of Scarsdale until retiring to Lakeside in the late ‘90s. After 56 years of marriage he preceded her in death on May 24, 2012.
A loving mother and homemaker, Rosemary was first and foremost a people person – often saying that people were “her hobby.” She loved visiting with friends and family and discussing everything from current world events to the local news to the latest football score of her beloved Bears. She was an avid reader who began each day reading the New York Times cover to cover with her morning coffee and had at least 2-3 other books throughout the house in various stages of completion. Having long ago hung up her golf clubs and tennis racket, she relished her weekly bridge games and the new friends she met as a result.
Rosemary will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by one daughter, Susan Flinn Cobian (Randy) of Lakeside; two sons, Andrew Macdonald Flinn of Pasadena, Cal., Ross Gillies Flinn of Lakeside; two grandchildren, Jasper Macdonald Flinn and Cara Elsa Flinn; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Along with her parents and husband, Rosemary was preceded in death by a sister, Eleanor Jaicks Greenleaf; and a brother, Frederick Gillies Jaicks.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration of Rosemary’s life at 11 a.m. (EST) Sunday, Oct. 13 at Chikaming Country Club, 15029 Lakeside Road, Lakeside, Mich.
Contributions may be made in Rosemary’s memory to Chikaming Open Lands, 12291 Red Arrow Highway Sawyer, Michigan 49125: chikamingopenlands.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Pobocik Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Three Oaks, Mich. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com