Rosie Pearl 'Rose' Henderson
Rosie Pearl "Rose" Henderson, 78, of Lawrence, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Kalamazoo.
Rose was born Nov. 8, 1940, in Braggadocio, Mo., the daughter of Ernest and Lorene (James) Robbins, both of whom preceded her in passing. Also preceding her in passing were her husband, Loyd; two brothers, Cletis Robbins and Clifton Robbins; a sister, Dollie Jackson; and several nieces.
Rose was faithfully employed with Coloma Community Schools and Hartford Public Schools, where she taught for a total of 32 years.
Rose is survived by three children: James (Darlene) Henderson of Hartford, Sharon (Greg) Staffen and Richard "Rich" (Julie) Henderson, both of Lawrence; grandchildren: Jason Staffen, Brad Henderson, Justin (Arika) Staffen, Josh Staffen, Skylar Closson and Allison Henderson; and two great-granddaughters, Brookelynn and Kaylee. She is also survived by a sister, Velva Landi; and a brother, Mack (Phyllis) Robbins.
The family will welcome friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, at the Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, where the service to honor her memory will commence at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13, with Pastor Jeremiah Johnson of the Bangor Church of Christ officiating. Burial will follow in Hill Cemetery, Lawrence. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at http://www.calvin-leonardfh.com.