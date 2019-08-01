Roy Dean McCarley
Roy Dean McCarley, formerly of Watervliet died July 6, 2019, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., at 74 years old.
Roy “Sam” McCarley was born in Russellville, Ala., Sept. 21, 1944, and moved with his family to Michigan as a young boy. While living in Benton Harbor, he met and married his wife of 56 years, Betty. They had one son, Kevin. Sam was employed at New Products Corporation for more than 40 years, retiring in 2009.
He was preceded in death by his father, Garvin; mother, Madrue; and brothers, Hoyt and Troy.
Roy is survived by his wife, Betty; his son, Kevin; his daughter-in-law, Jennifer; his grandchildren, Olivia and Kaiden; and his brother, Louis.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at North Shore Memory Gardens in Coloma. Flowers can be sent to North Shore Memory Gardens or charity donations made to the American Cancer Society in his name.