Roy James Nicholson
Roy James “Big Foot” Nicholson, 72, of Three Oaks passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Hanson Hospice Center, Stevensville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Boyd Chapel of Pike Funeral and Cremation Services, 9191 Red Arrow Hwy., Bridgman. Friends may meet with the family from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Berrien County Cancer Service, 3900 Hollywood Road, St. Joseph, MI 49085. Send flowers to the family and online condolences accepted at www.pikeFH.com.
Roy was born on Sunday, June 1, 1947, in Batesville, Ark., the son of Willard and Naomi (Jordan) Nicholson. On March 16, 1986, he married Donna Elizabeth Waldon-Kotsiomytis and they shared their lives together for 33 years. Roy was a graduate of Watervliet High School and a veteran in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the New Buffalo American Legion, Post 169. Roy worked at Bodek & Rhodes in Niles for 16 years. Following his retirement from Bosch, Roy worked for Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo. He was a member of First Church of God at the Stevensville Campus.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; daughter, Maria (Giovany) Zambonino; son, John Kotsiomytis; grandchildren, Alec and Elias Zambonino; his mother, Naomi Nicholson; brothers, Marvin Nicholson and Larry “Nick” (Kary) Nicholson; and sister-in-law, Mary Waldron.
Roy was preceded in death by his father, Willard Nicholson.