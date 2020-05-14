Ruby M. Reber, 93, died May 11, 2020, at her home in Kansas City, Mo., with her daughter at her side.
Ruby was born Aug. 23, 1926, to Clovis L. and Margaret E. (Vieritz) Boyersmith in Meadville, Pa. She grew up in Benton Harbor, where she graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1944. She immediately was hired as a bookkeeper by the Truscott Boat & Dock Company in St. Joseph, which was making boats for the war effort. It was there, after the war, that she met her future husband. She and Calvin D. Reber married on March 12, 1948, in South Bend, Ind. They resided in the St. Joseph/Benton Harbor area until 1981, when they moved to Montgomery, Ala. Ruby worked in the offices at Memorial Hospital in St. Joseph from 1969 to 1981. She had worked earlier at Theisen Tire & Truck Supply and G.C. Murphy, both in St. Joseph.