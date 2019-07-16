Ruby Maxine Parker, 87, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her home in Hartford.
On March 5, 1932, in the town of Bragg City, Mo., a little girl named Ruby Maxine Neal was born to Henry and Willie (Wallace) Neal. Ruby married Carol Parker on Oct. 2, 1950, and together they enjoyed each other's company for 68 years.
Ruby was formerly employed at Rudy Manufacturing of Dowagiac and E&S Enterprises of Hartford. She loved hooking up the camper and taking family vacations. Her family was her pride and joy. She also was known to gamble quite frequently at the casinos.
As per Ruby’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, at the Calvin Funeral Home in Hartford. Memorials may be made to Caring Circle Hospice. Memorial condolences for the family can be left on our website at http://www.calvin-leonardfh.com.
Ruby is survived by her husband, Carol; two sons, Mike (Debbie) Parker of Hartford and Mark (Christine) Parker of Watervliet; a daughter, Kimberly (JD) Conner of Deer Park, Texas; 10 grandchildren: Justin Jonns, Joshua Jonns, Mike Parker Jr., Ben Chambers, Brad Parker, Andy Chambers, Jeremy Parker, Andrew Parker, Ashley Hauch and Alexa Parker; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; numerous nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.
Ruby was preceded in passing by a daughter, Debra Whipple in 2013; her parents; five sisters: Margie Green, Eddie Rhinehart, Ina Nelson, Millie Neal and Christine Neal; and two brothers, Jim Paskel and Luther Neal.