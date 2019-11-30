Ruby V. Snell
Ruby V. Snell, 95, of Berrien Springs died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Jenny’s Place in Berrien Springs.
She was born Aug. 23, 1924, in Hinsdale, Ill., the daughter of Naaman and Mary Eva (Worrell) Brown. She met John G. Snell at Broadview Academy and they were married in 1942. They moved to Berrien Springs in 1952 for Ruby to complete her education at Andrews University and Western Michigan University, where she earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees with emphasis in education and counseling. She taught for Edith B. Garrett School in Benton Harbor, Niles Public Schools, and was a teacher and reading specialist for Benton Harbor Public Schools. Her teaching career spanned 41 years before retirement.
Ruby loved her family and her Fairplain Seventh-Day Adventist Church family. She was a vegetable and flower gardener, cook, baker, camper, birdwatcher, artist (oil and watercolor), and seamstress. She played piano and organ, enjoyed antique collecting and operated several antique shops, loved nature and rock collecting. She was co-president (with John) of Blossomland Gem and Mineral Society.
Surviving are her children, Dennis (Judy) Snell, Lynnece (Gerald) Abel, Joanne (Tim) King and Douglas (Rena) Snell; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by John, her husband of 71 years; parents; brothers, Alan and Norman Brown; and sister, Irma Brown.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Online messages for the family may be left at www.allredfuneralhome.com.