Ruth Ann Froberg
Ruth Ann Froberg, 49, of St. Joseph went to be with her Lord on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 211 Church St., St. Joseph, with Fr. Arul Lazar officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date in Rush Lake Indian Cemetery in Hartford. Friends may visit from 5-8 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 3, at Starks & Menchinger Chapel, 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph. Memorials may be made to Berrien County Cancer Services. Those wishing to share a memory of Ruth online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Ruth was born March 27, 1970, in Watervliet, to Arthur and Catherine (Sibr) Morsaw. She graduated from Hartford High School in 1988. Ruth then earned associate degrees from both Lake Michigan College and KVCC. On May 13, 1999, she married William “Bill” Froberg in St. Joseph. Ruth worked in human resources for Four Winds Casino and the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where she was involved in many activities. She loved reading, watching movies and television, helping others and, most of all, taking care of and spending time with her children, husband and family.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Bill Froberg; parents, Arthur and Catherine Morsaw; children, Jenna Froberg, Liam Froberg and Aubrey Froberg; siblings: Ann (Scott) Banghart, Laura Burfield, Angela (John) Glover, Joseph (Lindsy) Morsaw, Jessica (Jeff) Christner and Matthew (Sasha) Morsaw; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Dana French.