Ruth Ann Vorrath
Ruth Ann Vorrath, 88, of Buchanan died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Berrien Springs. Friends may call from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the church, and an hour before service on Monday. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Berrien Springs.
Ruth was born Jan. 9, 1931, in Sodus. She was a secretary for 14 years at Pawating Hospital in Niles, and she later worked for several years at the Agricultural Office in St. Joseph. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, as well as helping at the school. She loved to cook, always making “too much.”
Survivors include her husband, Ronald, and two sons, Ronnie and Randy Vorrath – all of Buchanan; daughter, Ricki Moyer of Denver; eight grandchildren: Tyler and Courtney Vorrath, Dana (Troy) Webb, Jillian and Maddy Vorrath and Hannah, Nathan and Becca Moyer; one great-granddaughter, Lilly Webb; and one brother, Bill Rhode of Mt. Pleasant, Mich.