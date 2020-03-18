Ruth Elizabeth Baer, 98, of St. Joseph passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at her home.
A Celebration of Life Service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 121 Kline St., Benton Harbor, with Pastor Jeff Bolwerk officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family an hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, The D.AN.K., or Michigan Lutheran High School. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.