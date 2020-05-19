Ruth F. Taylor-Lloyd was born July 7, 1950, in Chicago. She was the youngest of 11 children. Ruth enjoyed life to the fullest: roller skating, ice skating, baking cookies, Girl Scouting, playing her trumpet, swimming and dancing. Ruth was also very active in the PTO at Fairplain West Elementary and went on to become a substitute teacher for the Benton Harbor Area School district.
Ruth was a fighter. In 1995, breast cancer attacked her body. With radiation therapy, surgery and reconstructive surgery, she fought hard and won the battle. But breast cancer wanted a re-match. It attacked her body again, and lost again, making Ruth a 25-year survivor of breast cancer.