Ruth made her entrance into this world on Dec. 11, 1919, the second child of Forrest G. and Hazel (Milliken) Williams. Her life spanned over 100 years before the Lord called her home in the early morning hours of May 23, 2020.
After graduating from Mishawaka High School in 1938, Ruth attended Tobias College, acquired her license in cosmetology and secured a position at LaMar Beauty Shop on South Main St. in Mishawaka. Dec. 30, 1939, Ruth became the bride of Robert E. Butz in a small wedding in the First English Lutheran Church in Mishawaka. The next decade she and Bob became the parents of four daughters, Barbara Davis, Kay (Larry) Green, Jill (Barry) Robertson and Susan (Jack) Sukup. As the girls married, the family grew, producing 16 grandchildren, then great-grandchildren, great-great- and great-great-great, at last count 78. All of the family remembers the wonderful Christmas Eve get-togethers Ruth hosted for the family. Sweet memories of when she pulled out the slide projector or the grands put on a musical show.