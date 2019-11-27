Ruth Kuntzman
Ruth Ann Kuntzman, cherished wife of the Rev. Paul Kuntzman and devoted mother of James Kuntzman, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Saginaw, Mich., following an extended illness.
Ruth was born Sept. 4, 1942, the daughter of Barthel and Ruth (Hauser) Lhotka. Ruth attended and graduated from St. John’s Catholic School in Benton Harbor and what is now Lake Michigan Catholic High School in St. Joseph. After high school she worked 20 years for Michigan Bell Telephone as an operator and a supervisor. Ruth was ever adaptable and subsequently worked for Kelly Temporaries as an account representative in Louisville, Ky., as a secretary at Eastern Michigan University and last as a clerk for the Friend of the Court in Ann Arbor. Paul and Ruth celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary Sept. 14.
Surviving family members and relatives include a beloved son, James, his wife, Emma, and infant son, Ezekiel; brother, Richard Lhotka; sister-in-law, Sharon Straub; additional grandchildren, Brandon and Savannah Bertlesmeyer; nieces, Babette Finger and Michelle Pfershy; and nephews, Gary and Herb Lhotka and Bob Straub.
Ruth was a generous and loving person who naturally attracted people to her. Earlier in life she enjoyed boating, water skiing, fishing and playing cards. She also liked to go to garage sales. She enjoyed participating in church activities and traveling. Her devotion and love found their deepest expression in her marriage and family. Perhaps it was because of her Catholic background that Ruth shared with Pope Francis a favorite teaching of Jesus: “Judge not, lest you be judged by the same judgment.” She tried to live by that maxim.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Cederberg Funeral Home of Frankenmuth, 590 N. Franklin St. The Rev. Reginald Lancaster of Flint, Mich., will officiate. Ruth’s family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 2-6 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to First Congregational U.C.C. in Saginaw, to Lake Michigan Catholic Schools of St. Joseph, or St. Paul UCC Warren, Mich.
