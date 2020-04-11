Ruth M. Stubalt, 92, formerly of Benton Township died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at The Willows Assisted Living in Royalton Township.
A family service will be held at a later date and cremation has taken place. Arrangements are by the Fairplain Chapel of Florin Funeral Service in Benton Township. Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church. Please share messages, memories or photos at www.florin.net.
Ruth was born on July 8, 1927, in Benton Township, to Henry and Natalie Heritz. She married her husband, Harold Stubalt, and he preceded her in death in 2011. They were married in 1950 and celebrated 60 years of marriage. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Royalton Township. Ruth and her husband had a farm on Benton Center Road for many years. Many friends and family remember her enjoying her “secret” garden on the farm.
Her family includes: Mary Fenrick of Sodus, Susan Fanco of Watervliet, Shirley Stubalt of Grandville, Mich., and Douglas Stubalt of San Jose, Calif.; her sister, Ellen Briney of Niles; her brother, Henry Heritz of Alaska; her four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Henriette; and her brother, Walter.