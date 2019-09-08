Ryan J. 'Ryno' Price
Ryan J. “Ryno” Price, 42, of Eau Claire passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Crystal Springs Church of God, 1465 Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, with Pastor Bill Bridgman officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Price family in care of Stephanie Woodard or to Crystal Springs Church of God. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family online may do so at www.starks-menchinger.com.
Ryan was born on Oct. 9, 1976, in Berrien Center, to Ralph and Shelia (Woodruff) Price. He attended Benton Harbor High School. Ryan was a skilled cook and also worked for many years as a laborer in the construction business, building homes and pole barns. He was a talented musician and lead singer in the band Jefferson Hill. Ryan enjoyed golf, basketball, softball and watching the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago Bears. Most of all, he cherished the time spent with his family and friends. Ryan will be remembered for having a big heart and being a "jack of all trades." He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Ryan is survived by his son, Kasey Price of Eau Claire; mother, Shelia Price of Eau Claire; siblings, Randy Price of Eau Claire and Stephanie (Jeremy) Woodard of Eau Claire; nieces, Ivie and Gracelynn; loving aunts, Dorothy Davey, Patsy Dilts and Linda Denbow; uncle, Doug Wesner; numerous cousins; and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Price; grandparents, Mary and Ed Wesner and Geneva and Ralph Price Sr.; uncles, Terry Joe, Mickey Reynolds and Steve Price; and aunt, Martha Denbow.