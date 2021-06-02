Ryan Yates Neubauer was born on Sept. 10, 1981, and transitioned into the next stage of life on May 28, 2021. Family members and friends poured out their support for Ryan as he faced his last days with courage and grace as he battled a ravaging disease. Strong relationships were the most important part of life to Ryan and he leaves behind so many that loved him.
Ryan graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tenn. He worked as an insurance adjuster and recently as a store manager for AT&T. His hobbies included backpacking, canoeing, watching sports and reading. Ryan was deeply philosophical and thought often of the purpose and design of life. Ryan attended the Lakeshore Church of Christ in South Haven.