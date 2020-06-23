Sadie Esther (Davis) Leonard of Benton Harbor passed away quietly on June 14, 2020, at Cartel Inns of Lakeland in Royalton Township. She fought the ravages of cancer until she was finally called home by her Heavenly Father.
Sadie was born on Dec. 12, 1936, to Walter and Sara Davis in Louisville, Ky., where she grew up and attended Central High School. After graduation she attended Kentucky State University and received a bachelor’s degree in physical education with a minor in English. She later earned a master’s degree in education from Michigan State University. Sadie married her husband, Arnold, on June 4, 1960, moved to Covert, and later to Benton Harbor, where they raised their three children, Leslie, James and Kevin, with whom she had very close relationships. Sadie and Arnold were married for 60 years.