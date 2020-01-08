Sallie Ann Woods-Johnson-Carr
Sallie Ann Woods-Johnson-Carr, 72, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019, peacefully at her home.
She was born Nov. 29, 1947.
A funeral service for Sallie will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Highland Avenue Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2075 Highland Ave., Benton Harbor, MI 49022. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Crystal Springs Cemetery, Benton Harbor. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com.
We will remember and cherish her always.