Sally Faye Schwerha, 71, of Bridgman passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph after battling pancreatic cancer for two and a half years. Her beloved husband was by her side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, (mask required) 3903 Lake St., Bridgman, with the Rev. Father Arthur Howard officiating. Friends may meet with the family at church from 9 – 9:45 a.m. prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be given to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.