Sally Jean (Vos) Kibler
Sally Jean (Vos) Kibler, 60, of Holland, Mich., passed away peacefully on the morning of Jan. 4, 2020.
Sally will always be remembered for her infectious smile and welcoming personality. She was the eternal optimist in her two-year battle with breast cancer.
Mrs. Kibler was the last of four children born to Edward and Joyce Vos. She worked for over 30 years at Herman Miller, creating a network of friends and co-workers around the globe. Sally’s real joy came from her desire to create beautiful things. She was always making something new and exciting in her basement workshop. Glass work was her specialty and she was known for creating one-of-a-kind custom colorful jewelry under the name of Kibler’s Kreations. Mrs. Kibler had a generous heart and gave away many of her pieces of art to family and friends alike. Sally was given the name Sister Sally Sunshine by her YaYa Sisterhood. She enjoyed friendships in her craft group, the lunch bunch, the Wild Clogs, the Bunco girls and many more. If you met Sally, you were her friend.
She will forever be missed by her loving husband of 40 years, Richard Kibler; children, Scott (Pam) Kibler and Heather (Chris) Silguero; five grandchildren, Zoe, Zion, Yzrael, Giuliet and Lydia; one great-granddaughter, Aria; siblings, Judy Parrot and Ken (Joan) Vos; sisters-in-law, Kathy (John) Evers and Deb Vos; several nieces and nephews; and let’s not forget her pups, she LOVED her pups – Masi, Lola and Bailey.
Sally was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Don in 2018; brother-in-law, Roger Parrott; niece, Kelly McNeill; and many of her furry canine kiddos.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate in Sally's name to Camp Sunshine or Holland Community Hospital Foundation. If you are attending the visitation or the celebration of life, please wear something bright and colorful to honor the person Sally was.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Fellowship Reformed Church, 2165 W. Lakewood Blvd. with Pastors Lindsay Small and Nate Schipper presiding.
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home – Northwood Chapel. Visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com to sign an online registry or to leave a memory.