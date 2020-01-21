Sally Jo Westlake, 83, of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at home.
A celebration of life service will be at noon Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Heritage Chapel, 8747 U.S. 31, Berrien Springs, MI 49103. Visitation will be held one hour prior, from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
Burial will be at a later date in Shanghai Memorial, Pipestone Township.
Memorial contributions can be made to Caring Circle – Hospice.
Sally was born April 22, 1936, to Carl and Flowella (Gaude) VanTilburg in Elkhart, Ind. On Jan. 24, 1953, she married Howard “Buck” Westlake. He preceded her in death in 2013.
Sally worked at Eau Claire Public Schools as a cook for many years, eventually retiring. She loved working at the school and interacting with the children. Most of all, Sally cherished time spent with her family and treating them to home-cooked meals.
Sally is survived by her children, Mike (Lori) Westlake, Barry (Carla) Westlake and Pamela (Pat) Ferguson; sister, Betty Dickey; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She also was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Flowella VanTilburg; and grandson, Daniel Kasun.