Sally N. (Brown) Dombroski
Sally N. (Brown) Dombroski, 89, of Stevensville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Starks and Menchinger Family Funeral Home 2650 Niles Road, St. Joseph, Mich.
Visitation at the funeral home will begin at 11 a.m. with service to follow at noon.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so online at www.starks-menchinger.com
Cremation has taken place and Sally will be laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery in St. Joseph at a later date.
Sally was born March 12, 1930, in Benton Harbor to Captain Harold V. and Nellie S. (Carlson) Brown of St. Joseph. Sally was raised in St. Joseph, at the old Naval Reserve Station, near the North Pier. Her grandfather Capt. Samuel Carlson was an officer in charge in the U.S. Coast Guard and her uncle was the lighthouse keeper, both of Station St. Joseph.
Sally was a graduate of the St. Joseph High School class of 1948. She was elected class secretary and belonged to band and to the Thespian Society.
While in high school, Sally began working at Whirlpool Corp., where she met her future husband, Peter. On May 21, 1955, Sally wed Peter M. Dombroski at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Together they shared 23 years of marriage and had four daughters before Peter's passing in 1978.
She began working for Benton Harbor Area Schools in 1970 and worked as a secretary in public relations for 20 years before retiring in 1990.
Sally lovingly devoted her life to her family. She cherished family gatherings for which she created personalized cards for each and every one. She enjoyed sharing memories of her childhood through wonderful stories and photos. She never missed a special event, whether it be a band concert, recital, graduation or ball game. Sally greatly looked forward to her monthly luncheons with the alumni ladies of St. Joseph High School.
Recently while at home, she enjoyed watching the Hallmark Channel, caring for her fish aquarium and having her family and friends by her side. All of this gave her great joy.
Sally is survived by her daughters, Carol (Joseph) Coffin of Watervliet, Kathleen (Thomas) Knapp of St. Joseph, Julie (Daniel Vollrath) Bublick of St. Joseph and Susan (Curtis) Lane-Turner of St Joseph; nine grandchildren, Peter (Ashliegh), Patrick (Chrissy), Tyler, Brian, Rachael, Mackenzie (Michael), Joshua, Camryn, and Jackson; three great-grandchildren, Harrison, Ivalou and Gemma; one niece, Laura; two nephews, Jeffery and Randy (Cindi); cousins Dawn Ankli (Carlson), Quick Carlson, Wes Ledyard (Carlson), Donnie Carlson, and their families; and Bill Church and family.
Sally is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Dombroski; her father, Harold; mother, Nellie; and brother, Robert Brown.