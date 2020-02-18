Sally W. Robinson, 76, of Lakeside, formerly of Iowa City, Iowa, died on Feb. 15, 2020.
Sally was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She attended Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa, where she met her future husband of 54 years, Vern Robinson. Following graduation from Grinnell, Sally worked as a social worker and supervisor in Child Protective Services for the Johnson County, Iowa, Department of Social Services. In 1980, Sally retired as a social worker. Later she returned to the workplace as secretary for the Johnson County Juvenile Probation office, and later as secretary for the principal of the alternative high school.