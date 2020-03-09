The family of Sally Robinson, who passed away on Feb. 15, 2020, is hosting an informal social gathering to remember Sally between 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 5, at Sally and Rob’s home at 14348 Bluff Road in Lakeside. No eulogies, just fellowship. Bring nothing except warm memories. We look forward to raising a glass of KJ Chardonnay (her favorite wine) in her honor.
