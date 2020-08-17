Sandra “Bare” Stover Barefield went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Lakeland Medical Center, St. Joseph, after a brief illness, with her loving family by her side.
She was born July 16, 1943, in St. Joseph to K. V. and Marjorie (Casler) Stover.
Sandy graduated from Berrien Springs High School in 1961, and Western Michigan University. She taught computers at Coloma High School and Berrien Springs High School, retiring in 2006. Her students did not forget her, with many keeping in touch with her through the years.
Sandy was an avid tennis player. She enjoyed working in her yard, helping her sister farm, talking with Jayne on the phone, and going out to dinner with Lori and Sonya. She also enjoyed spending winters in her condo in Bonita Springs, Fla. She had a wide range of longtime friends.
A lifelong member of Arden United Methodist Church, she actively served her church in many ways, including being the financial secretary.
Surviving are her brother and sister-in-law, Ken II and June Stover, and sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Jim Behlen; niece, Michele (Scott) Stover Vaerewyck; nephew, Ken (Erin) Stover III; special grand-nephews and -niece, Nolan Stover, Parker Stover, Carter Stover and Cali Allen. She also is survived by her longtime friend, Roe, and tennis friends, Denise, Bev and Mary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, K. V. and Marjorie Stover; her brother, George R. Stover; and nephew, Rick Stover.
Per Sandy's request, no service or visitation will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Arden United Methodist Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Starks & Menchinger Chapel & Cremation Services.
Her family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff at Spectrum Health Lakeland for their compassion and care.