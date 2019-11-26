Sandra J. Prediger
Sandra J. Prediger, 82, of South Haven died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Sandra was born May 3, 1937, in Benton Harbor, to David E. and Edna (Goldner) Prediger. Sandra graduated from Andrews University with a degree in education. She taught elementary education for a number of years in Wilson, Mich. She also worked as a teacher’s aide and in a daycare. Sandra enjoyed reading and kept busy with babysitting. She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Covert.
Sandra is preceded in death by her brother, David “Bud” Prediger.
She is survived by a sister-in-law, Barbara Prediger of Holland, Ohio; niece, Marcia (Chris) Gormley of Columbus, Ohio; nephew, Dave (Paula) Prediger of Holland, Ohio; great-niece, Sarah Gormley; and great-nephew, Kody Prediger. Several cousins also survive.
Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the Filbrandt Family Funeral Home in South Haven. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Sandra will be laid to rest in North Shore Memory Gardens in Hagar Shores. Kindly share your thoughts and memories on the family’s online guest book at www.FilbrandtFFH.com.