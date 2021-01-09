Sandra “Sandy” Kay James, 68, of Coloma went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully in the arms of her children on Monday, Jan. 6, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sandy was born on Jan. 10, 1952, to Harold and Doris Conklin in Benton Harbor. She grew up on a farm in Keeler where she developed her strong work ethic and resilience to take on any of life’s challenges. Sandy worked for the state of Michigan for more than 20 years, managed a farm with her husband, and most recently co-owned a cleaning service.